Tin tứcAfamilyKenh14AutoproGenKGameK
Hotline: 0943 113 999 Tìm kiếm
Magazine
Hành trình từ trái tim
Thời sựKinh doanhQuốc tếQuân SựThể thaoCư dân mạngGiải tríPháp luậtSống khỏeCông nghệĐời sốngKhám pháVideo

Đại diện duy nhất của Việt Nam lọt vào top ''khách sạn lên hình đẹp nhất thế giới'', xem ảnh sống ảo mới hiểu lý do vì sao

MH |

Đại diện duy nhất của Việt Nam lọt vào top ''khách sạn lên hình đẹp nhất thế giới'', xem ảnh sống ảo mới hiểu lý do vì sao
Đại diện duy nhất của Việt Nam lọt vào top ''khách sạn lên hình đẹp nhất thế giới'', xem ảnh sống ảo mới hiểu lý do vì sao

Được biết, danh sách này tập hợp toàn những khách sạn nổi tiếng và có cảnh quan - kiến trúc đẹp bậc nhất, nhận được đánh giá cao từ người dùng mạng xã hội.

Đến hẹn lại lên, website du lịch lớn nhất thế giới TripAdvisor lại giới thiệu đến cộng đồng mạng danh sách các hạng mục trong khuôn khổ Travelers’ Choice Awards 2021. Bên cạnh 2 bãi biển lọt vào top đẹp nhất châu Á, Việt Nam ta còn tự hào khi có 1 toạ độ xuất hiện trong danh sách "những resort - khách sạn lên ảnh đẹp nhất thế giới".

Theo đó, Tam Coc Garden Boutique Resort vinh dự được TripAdvisor xếp thứ 11/25, một vị trí khá cao trong bảng xếp hạng lần này.

Đại diện duy nhất của Việt Nam lọt vào top khách sạn lên hình đẹp nhất thế giới, xem ảnh sống ảo mới hiểu lý do vì sao - Ảnh 1.

Đại diện duy nhất của Việt Nam lọt vào top khách sạn lên hình đẹp nhất thế giới, xem ảnh sống ảo mới hiểu lý do vì sao - Ảnh 2.

Đại diện duy nhất của Việt Nam lọt vào top khách sạn lên hình đẹp nhất thế giới, xem ảnh sống ảo mới hiểu lý do vì sao - Ảnh 3.

Đại diện duy nhất của Việt Nam lọt vào top khách sạn lên hình đẹp nhất thế giới, xem ảnh sống ảo mới hiểu lý do vì sao - Ảnh 4.

Đại diện duy nhất của Việt Nam lọt top khách sạn lên ảnh đẹp nhất thế giới (Ảnh: TripAdvisor)

Resort nổi tiếng này toạ lạc trong khu du lịch Tam Cốc - nơi được mệnh danh là "Hạ Long trên cạn" của Việt Nam. Trải rộng trên diện tích lên đến 6.000 mét vuông và chỉ cách Hà Nội tầm 100km, khu resort được bao quanh bởi khung cảnh thiên nhiên thanh bình và thơ mộng, lọt thỏm giữa những cánh đồng lúa và dãy núi đá vôi hùng vĩ tại vùng đất Ninh Bình.

Toàn bộ khuôn viên resort gồm 8 căn nhà được xây dựng theo phong cách làng quê Bắc Bộ, lấy vật liệu gỗ làm chủ đạo. Nhiều căn phòng ở đây có view hướng thẳng ra cánh đồng lúa và núi non phía xa. Trên MXH, rất nhiều du khách đã ghi lại khoảnh khắc check-in tuyệt đẹp tại đây.

Đại diện duy nhất của Việt Nam lọt vào top khách sạn lên hình đẹp nhất thế giới, xem ảnh sống ảo mới hiểu lý do vì sao - Ảnh 5.

@wearefromla

Đại diện duy nhất của Việt Nam lọt vào top khách sạn lên hình đẹp nhất thế giới, xem ảnh sống ảo mới hiểu lý do vì sao - Ảnh 6.

@hung_dapper

Đại diện duy nhất của Việt Nam lọt vào top khách sạn lên hình đẹp nhất thế giới, xem ảnh sống ảo mới hiểu lý do vì sao - Ảnh 7.

@debogds

Đại diện duy nhất của Việt Nam lọt vào top khách sạn lên hình đẹp nhất thế giới, xem ảnh sống ảo mới hiểu lý do vì sao - Ảnh 8.

@theportuguesefox

Đại diện duy nhất của Việt Nam lọt vào top khách sạn lên hình đẹp nhất thế giới, xem ảnh sống ảo mới hiểu lý do vì sao - Ảnh 9.

@hyuko_hanoi

Đại diện duy nhất của Việt Nam lọt vào top khách sạn lên hình đẹp nhất thế giới, xem ảnh sống ảo mới hiểu lý do vì sao - Ảnh 10.

@recits_descapades

Xếp trên đại diện của Việt Nam là 10 khu resort - khách sạn với vẻ đẹp đẳng cấp khác:

Đại diện duy nhất của Việt Nam lọt vào top khách sạn lên hình đẹp nhất thế giới, xem ảnh sống ảo mới hiểu lý do vì sao - Ảnh 11.

Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa, Maldives

Đại diện duy nhất của Việt Nam lọt vào top khách sạn lên hình đẹp nhất thế giới, xem ảnh sống ảo mới hiểu lý do vì sao - Ảnh 12.

Golden Temple Hotel, Campuchia

Đại diện duy nhất của Việt Nam lọt vào top khách sạn lên hình đẹp nhất thế giới, xem ảnh sống ảo mới hiểu lý do vì sao - Ảnh 13.

Sextantio Le Grotte della Civita, Ý

Đại diện duy nhất của Việt Nam lọt vào top khách sạn lên hình đẹp nhất thế giới, xem ảnh sống ảo mới hiểu lý do vì sao - Ảnh 14.

La Fortuna at Atitlan, Guatemala

Đại diện duy nhất của Việt Nam lọt vào top khách sạn lên hình đẹp nhất thế giới, xem ảnh sống ảo mới hiểu lý do vì sao - Ảnh 15.

Rocabella Mykonos Hotel, Hy Lạp

Đại diện duy nhất của Việt Nam lọt vào top khách sạn lên hình đẹp nhất thế giới, xem ảnh sống ảo mới hiểu lý do vì sao - Ảnh 16.

Wapa di Ume Sidemen, Indonesia

Đại diện duy nhất của Việt Nam lọt vào top khách sạn lên hình đẹp nhất thế giới, xem ảnh sống ảo mới hiểu lý do vì sao - Ảnh 17.

Cavas Wine Lodge, Argentina

Đại diện duy nhất của Việt Nam lọt vào top khách sạn lên hình đẹp nhất thế giới, xem ảnh sống ảo mới hiểu lý do vì sao - Ảnh 18.

Baladin Zanzibar Beach Hotel, Tanzania

Đại diện duy nhất của Việt Nam lọt vào top khách sạn lên hình đẹp nhất thế giới, xem ảnh sống ảo mới hiểu lý do vì sao - Ảnh 19.

You And Me By Cocoon, Maldives

Đại diện duy nhất của Việt Nam lọt vào top khách sạn lên hình đẹp nhất thế giới, xem ảnh sống ảo mới hiểu lý do vì sao - Ảnh 20.

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, UAE

Danh sách 25 resort - khách sạn lọt top "lên ảnh đẹp nhất thế giới" do người dùng TripAdvisor bình chọn:

1. Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa, Maldives

2. Golden Temple Hotel, Cambodia

3. Sextantio Le Grotte della Civita, Italy

4. La Fortuna at Atitlan, Guatemala

5. Rocabella Mykonos Hotel, Greece

6. Wapa di Ume Sidemen, Indonesia

7. Cavas Wine Lodge, Argentina

8. Baladin Zanzibar Beach Hotel, Tanzania

9. You And Me By Cocoon, Maldives

10. Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, UAE

11. Tam Coc Garden Boutique Resort, Vietnam

12. Grand Hotel Tremezzo, Italy

13. Makanda By The Sea, Costa Rica

14. Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos, Mexico

15. Haven Riviera Cancun, Mexico

16. W Koh Samui, Thailand

17. The Makadi Spa Hotel, Egypt

18. Wilderness Hotel Inari, Finland

19. Serrambi Resort, Brazil

20. Dana Villas & Infinity Suites, Greece

21. The Outpost Hotel Sentosa by Far East Hospitality, Singapore

22. Marina Bay Sands, Singapore

23. Heritance Kandalama, Sri Lanka

24. Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai, Thailand

25. Palumboreef Beach Resort, Tanzania

Đập nát chiếc ô tô, người phụ nữ vào nhà đập luôn tủ lạnh, hàng xóm thấy lạ sang xem, đứng hình khi biết lý do

theo DOANH NGHIỆP VÀ TIẾP THỊ

Đọc thêm về:

    Bạn đọc có thể báo tin, gửi bài viết, clip, ảnh về email thegioi@ttvn.vn để nhận nhuận bút cao trong vòng 24h. Đường dây nóng: 0943 113 999

    Soha
    Tags

    đại diện duy nhất

    kiến trúc đẹp

    người dùng mạng xã hội

    mạng xã hội

    cộng đồng mạng

    bảng xếp hạng

    khung cảnh thiên nhiên

    Trí Thức Trẻ

    TIN NỔI BẬT SOHA

      Tải ứng dụng đọc tin SOHA
      Trang chủThời sựKinh doanhQuốc tếQuân SựThể thaoCư dân mạngGiải tríPháp luậtSống khỏeCông nghệĐời sốngVideoRSS
      Công ty Cổ phần VCCorp

      © Copyright 2010 - 2021 – Công ty Cổ phần VCCorp

      Tầng 17,19,20,21 Toà nhà Center Building - Hapulico Complex,
      Số 1 Nguyễn Huy Tưởng, Thanh Xuân, Hà Nội.
      Email: btv@soha.vn
      Giấy phép số 2411/GP-TTĐT do Sở Thông tin và Truyền thông Hà Nội cấp ngày 31 tháng 07 năm 2015.
      Chịu trách nhiệm nội dung: Ông Nguyễn Thế Tân

      Liên hệ quảng cáo:
      Hotline: 0942.86.11.33
      Email: giaitrixahoi@admicro.vn
      Hỗ trợ & CSKH:
      Tầng 20, tòa nhà Center Building, Hapulico Complex,
      số 1 Nguyễn Huy Tưởng, phường Thanh Xuân Trung, quận Thanh Xuân, Hà Nội.
      Tel: (84 24) 7307 7979
      Fax: (84 24) 7307 7980

      Chat với tư vấn viên