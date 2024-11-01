Nga phạt Google 20,6 triệu tỷ tỷ tỷ USD vì Youtube, lớn hơn cả tổng GDP toàn cầu

Tờ Business Insider (BI) cho hay Nga đã phạt Alphabet (Google) 20,6 triệu tỷ tỷ tỷ USD, lớn hơn tổng GDP toàn thế giới vốn chỉ khoảng 105 nghìn tỷ.
Cụ thể, luật sư Ivan Morozov tại Moscow nói với hãng tin tức nhà nước TASS rằng một tòa án Nga đã ra lệnh cho Google khôi phục các tài khoản phương tiện truyền thông của Nga trên YouTube, vốn do Google sở hữu.
Tuy nhiên việc Google không thực hiện phán quyết của tòa án đã dẫn đến khoản tiền phạt kèm lãi phạt trong nhiều năm, tạo nên con số 20,6 triệu tỷ tỷ tỷ USD.
Cụ thể, tòa án áp dụng mức lãi phạt 1,025 USD/ngày và tổng số tiền phạt sẽ tăng gấp đôi mỗi tuần. Sau 9 tháng kể từ ngày tuyên án mà Google vẫn không thực hiện thì số tiền phạt sẽ tăng gấp đôi mỗi ngày. Bởi vậy lãi kéo từ vụ kiện năm 2020 đến nay đã tích lũy lại.
Thậm chí theo luật sư Morozov, số tiền trên sẽ còn tăng lên không giới hạn cho đến khi Google thực hiện lệnh của tòa án cũng như bồi thường số tiền phạt trước đó.
Cụ thể nếu viết ra số, tổng số tiền phạt của Google là 20.604.600.000.000.000.000.000.000.000.000.000 USD theo tỷ giá hối đoái hiện tại.
Với việc ngay cả tổng GDP toàn cầu cũng chỉ là một con số nhỏ của khoản tiền phạt này thì chắc chắn Google không có khả năng thanh toán tiền phạt cũ. Đó là chưa kể các công ty con của Google tại Nga đã phá sản sau khi chính phủ tịch thu các tài khoản ngân hàng của hãng.
Tổng doanh thu năm 2023 của Alphabet chỉ hơn 307 tỷ USD.
Quay trở lại vụ việc, kênh RBK của Nga cho biết cội nguồn câu chuyện liên quan đến các đơn khiếu nại pháp lý do 14 kênh truyền hình Nga đưa ra về việc đình chỉ các tài khoản YouTube của họ cách đây 4 năm.
Trên thực tế, Google thực hiện việc đình chỉ này để tuân thủ lệnh trừng phạt của Phương Tây.
*Nguồn: BI
