Độ cực độc, Mercedes-Benz S 450 Luxury phiên bản vàng hồng vẫn có giá bán lại rẻ hơn cả tỷ đồng dù mới chạy 12.000km

Mới đây, một chiếc Mercedes-Benz S 450 Luxury với ngoại thất độc nhất vô nhị đã xuất hiện trên thị trường xe cũ. Tất cả những chi tiết mạ trên xe đều được chủ nhân sơn đổi màu từ chrome sang vàng hồng.



Chiếc Mercedes-Benz S 450 Luxury được rao bán khi ODO mới dừng lại ở 12.000km.

Những chi tiết mạ chrome nhỏ nhất đều được chuyển sang màu vàng hồng.

Bánh mâm 19 inch được giữ nguyên bản và giữ nguyên màu.

@media screen and (max-width: 760px) { .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 { display: flex; justify-content: space-between; flex-wrap: wrap; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 .append-bf { margin-bottom: 5px; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 .append-bf a { display: block; width: 100%; height: 100%; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 .append-bf a img { max-height: 100%; height: 100%; width: 100%; max-width: 100%; display: block; margin: 0 auto; object-fit: cover; object-position: center; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 .left { display: flex; flex-direction: column; justify-content: space-between; width: calc(40.67% - 5px); } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 .left .top { display: none; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 .left .bot { height: 100%; display: flex; flex-direction: column; justify-content: space-between; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 .left .bot a { height: calc((100% - 10px) / 3); display: block; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 .left .bot a img { max-height: 100%; height: 100%; width: 100%; max-width: 100%; display: block; margin: 0 auto; object-fit: cover; object-position: center; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 .right { width: 59.33%; display: flex; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 .right .top { display: none; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 .right .bot { height: 100%; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 .right .bot a { height: 100%; display: block; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 .right .bot a img { max-height: 100%; height: 100%; width: 100%; max-width: 100%; display: block; margin: 0 auto; object-fit: cover; object-position: center; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode .PhotoCMS_Caption { text-align: left !important; font-style: italic; background-color: #f4f4f4; width: 100%!important; display: none; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode .PhotoCMS_Caption p{ font-style: italic; color: #858585; padding-right: 15px; padding-left: 15px; } } @media screen and (min-width: 760px) { .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 { display: flex; justify-content: space-between; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 .append-bf { display: none; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 .left { display: flex; flex-direction: column; justify-content: space-between; width: 66.23%; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 .left .top { height: 66.13%; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 .left .top a { height: 100%; display: block; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 .left .top a img { max-height: 100%; height: 100%; width: 100%; max-width: 100%; display: block; margin: 0 auto; object-fit: cover; object-position: center; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 .left .bot { height: calc(33.87% - 10px); display: flex; flex-direction: row; justify-content: space-between; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 .left .bot a { width: calc((100% - 10px) / 2); display: block; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 .left .bot a img { max-height: 100%; height: 100%; width: 100%; max-width: 100%; display: block; margin: 0 auto; object-fit: cover; object-position: center; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 .right { width: calc(33.77% - 10px); display: flex; flex-direction: column; justify-content: space-between; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 .right .top { height: 32.26%; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 .right .top a { height: 100%; display: block; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 .right .top a img { max-height: 100%; height: 100%; width: 100%; max-width: 100%; display: block; margin: 0 auto; object-fit: cover; object-position: center; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 .right .bot { height: calc(67.74% - 10px); } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 .right .bot a { height: 100%; display: block; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode.PhotoGallery_Sep18 .glr-type-3 .right .bot a img { max-height: 100%; height: 100%; width: 100%; max-width: 100%; display: block; margin: 0 auto; object-fit: cover; object-position: center; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode .PhotoCMS_Caption { text-align: left !important; font-style: italic; background-color: #f4f4f4; width: 100%!important; } .VCSortableInPreviewMode .PhotoCMS_Caption p{ font-style: italic; color: #858585; padding-right: 15px; padding-left: 15px; } }

Diện mạo xe thay đổi khá nhiều với màu sắc mới.

Dưới nắp capo, Mercedes-Benz S 450 Luxury sở hữu động cơ V6, dung tích 3.0L kết hợp turbo tăng áp cho công suất 367 mã lực và mô-men xoắn cực đại 500 Nm. Xe sở hữu khả năng tăng tốc từ 0-100 km/h chỉ trong 5,4 giây và tốc độ tối có thể đạt là 250km/h.

Nội thất của chiếc Mercedes-Benz S450 Luxury vẫn được giữ nguyên bản.

Về tiện nghi, xe sở hữu những trang bị đặc trưng như màn hình đôi kích thước 12,3 inch, hỗ trợ Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, USB… Ghế trước chỉnh điện nhớ 3 vị trí. Tất nhiên, tính năng sưởi và thông gió cũng có mặt trên dòng xe này.

Hàng ghế ông chủ phía sau trên Mercedes-Benz S 450 Luxury có 6 cấp độ massage khác nhau, cộng thêm hệ thống giải trí riêng biệt với 2 màn hình độ phân giải HD. Mercedes-Benz S 450 Luxury trang bị hệ thống âm thanh 13 loa Bumester công suất đầu ra 590W, đèn viền nội thất với 64 màu tùy chỉnh, nội thất được bao phủ bởi da và ốp gỗ bóng Burr Walnut.

Đại diện showroom rao bán xe cho biết chiếc Mercedes-Benz S 450 Luxury tiêu tốn hơn 5,5 tỷ đồng của chủ nhân đầu tiên cho tổng chi phí mua xe mới và lăn bánh. Chủ nhân đầu tiên đã phải chịu lỗ một số tiền khổng lồ, tương đương một chiếc Mercedes-Benz C-Class cũ, bởi hiện người mua chỉ cần bỏ ra 4 tỷ 339 triệu đồng để có thể sở hữu chiếc xe này.