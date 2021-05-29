Đại diện duy nhất của Việt Nam lọt vào top "khách sạn lên hình đẹp nhất thế giới", xem ảnh sống ảo mới hiểu lý do vì sao

Danh sách 25 resort - khách sạn lọt top "lên ảnh đẹp nhất thế giới" do người dùng TripAdvisor bình chọn:

1. Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa, Maldives

2. Golden Temple Hotel, Cambodia

3. Sextantio Le Grotte della Civita, Italy

4. La Fortuna at Atitlan, Guatemala

5. Rocabella Mykonos Hotel, Greece

6. Wapa di Ume Sidemen, Indonesia

7. Cavas Wine Lodge, Argentina

8. Baladin Zanzibar Beach Hotel, Tanzania

9. You And Me By Cocoon, Maldives

10. Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, UAE

11. Tam Coc Garden Boutique Resort, Vietnam

12. Grand Hotel Tremezzo, Italy

13. Makanda By The Sea, Costa Rica

14. Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos, Mexico

15. Haven Riviera Cancun, Mexico

16. W Koh Samui, Thailand

17. The Makadi Spa Hotel, Egypt

18. Wilderness Hotel Inari, Finland

19. Serrambi Resort, Brazil

20. Dana Villas & Infinity Suites, Greece

21. The Outpost Hotel Sentosa by Far East Hospitality, Singapore

22. Marina Bay Sands, Singapore

23. Heritance Kandalama, Sri Lanka

24. Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai, Thailand

25. Palumboreef Beach Resort, Tanzania