Huỳnh Duy |
85 ứng dụng cần gỡ khỏi điện thoại ngay nếu không muốn bị mất tiền oan

Trước khi bị phát hiện, 85 ứng dụng độc hại này đã được cài đặt hơn 13 triệu lần.

7News dẫn báo cáo từ các nhà nghiên cứu thuộc công ty HUMAN Security cho biết đã phát hiện 75 ứng dụng Android và 10 ứng dụng iOS có hành vi lừa đảo người dùng.

Cụ thể, các nhà nghiên cứu cho biết, chiến dịch gian lận quảng cáo này đã bắt đầu từ tháng 8/2019 đến cuối năm 2020 với tên gọi lần lượt là Poseidon và Charybdis.

85 ứng dụng cần gỡ khỏi điện thoại ngay nếu không muốn bị mất tiền oan - Ảnh 1.

Một ứng dụng gian lận quảng cáo bị phát hiện và gỡ bỏ (Ảnh: Credit: Satori Threat Intelligence and Research Team)

Trong đó, chiến dịch Poseidon bao gồm hơn 40 ứng dụng Android giả mạo, được thiết kế để gian lận quảng cáo, bao gồm ẩn chúng trong nền. Charybdis lại được biết đến như một chiến dịch được nâng cấp, với chiến thuật xáo trộn mã, nhắm mục tiêu đến nhiều nền tảng quảng cáo hơn.

Mới đây nhất, đợt tấn công vừa bị phát hiện được các nhà nghiên cứu đặt tên là Scylla. Bằng cách mở rộng mục tiêu tấn công ra ngoài Android, cụ thể là xâm nhập vào các thiết bị iOS, tin tặc đã thành công phát tán 85 ứng dụng độc hại, được cài đặt hơn 13 triệu lần trước khi bị gỡ bỏ.

Khi người dùng cài đặt các ứng dụng này, chúng sẽ thực hiện các hành vi gian lận và hiển thị nhiều loại quảng cáo. Theo đó, ứng dụng độc hại sẽ giả mạo các dịch vụ phát trực tuyến phổ biến để lừa đảo, phân phát quảng cáo "ẩn" và quảng cáo thông qua WebView. Từ đó, gian lận nhấp chuột quảng cáo để thu lợi nhuận.

Danh sách 85 ứng dụng quảng cáo có rất nhiều cái tên quen thuộc, đơn cử như …. Hiện tại, tất cả những ứng dụng này đã được gỡ bỏ khỏi Google Play, tuy nhiên, nếu đã lỡ cài đặt trước đó, người dùng nên xóa ứng dụng khỏi điện thoại ngay lập tức.

10 ứng dụng bị gỡ khỏi App Store

- Loot the Castle (com.loot.rcastle.fight.battle)

- Run Bridge (com.run.bridge.race)

- Shinning Gun (com.shinning.gun.ios)

- Racing Legend 3D (com.racing.legend.like)

- Rope Runner (com.rope.runner.family)

- Wood Sculpter (com.wood.sculptor.cutter)

- Fire-Wall (com.fire.wall.poptit)-

- Ninja Critical Hit (wger.ninjacriticalhit.ios)

- com.TonyRuns.game

75 ứng dụng bị gỡ khỏi Google Play

- Roll Turn (com.roll.turn.song.wusi.pt)

- Crush Car (com.crush.car.fly.delivery.lingjiu)

- Super Hero-Save the world! (com.asuper.man.playmilk)

- Spot 10 Differences (com.different.ten.spotgames)

- Dinosaur Legend (com.huluwagames.dinosaur.legend.play)

- One Line Drawing (com.one.line.drawing.stroke.yuxi)

- Shoot Master (com.shooter.master.bullet.puzzle.huahong)

- Talent Trap - NEW (com.talent.trap.stop.all)

- Find 5 Differences - New (com.find.five.subtle.differences.spot.new)

- Helicopter Attack - NEW (com.helicopter.attack.shoot.sanba)

- Arrow Coins (com.helicopter.attack.shoot.sanba)

- Parking Master (com.ekfnv.docjfltc.parking.master)

- Shoot it: Using Gun (com.bullet.shoot.fight.gtommm.tom)

- Super Flake (com.chop.slice.flake2020)

- Five-Star Slice (com.five.star.slice)

- Sand Drawing (com.sand.drawing.newfight)

- Mr Dinosaur: Play your Dino (com.topggame.facego.finger.crazy.dino)

- Track Sliding New (com.track3d.sliding.new)

- Peter Shoot (com.ltc.peter.shoot.tslgame)

- Thief King (com.ltcking.thief.game.tsl)

- Spin: Letter Roll (come.letter.roll.race)

- Relx cash (com.tycmrelx.cash)

- Lady Run (com.lady.dress.run.sexylady)

- Magic Brush 3D (com.magic.brush.gamesly)

- Shake Shake Sheep (com.ldle.merge.free.coinspiggy)

- Number Combination: Colored Chips (com.yigegame.jyfsmnq.gg)

- Ztime: Earn cash rewards easily (com.pocky.ztime)

- Lucky Wings - Lotto Scratchers (com.free.scratchers.luckywings)

- Shake Shake Pig (com.ldle.merge.free.coinspiggy)

- Lucky Money Tree (com.ldle.merge.lucky.moneytree)

- Run And Dance (com.tap.run.and.dance)

- Beat Kicker New (com.beat.kicker.two.game)

- Fill Color 3D (com.cube.fill.color.paint.turn.fei)

- Draw Live (com.draw.live.milipop)

- Draw 1 Stroke (com.draw.one.line.stroke.xipi)

- Fidget Cubes (com.fidget.cubes.feel.like)

- Girls Fight (com.girls.fight.fly)

- Ninja Assassin (com.knifeninja.assassin.dltc)

- Puzzle 2020 (com.my.bullet.shooting.man.hunter.youxi)

- Pulley Parkour (com.pul.parkour.bbroller)

- Chop Flake 3D (com.slice.chop.superslice3d)

- Weapon Fantasy (com.weapon.fantasy.games)

- Bike Extreme Racing (com.bike.extreme.raceing.bikegames)

- Player Spiral Maker 3D (com.player.spiral.maker.d3)

- Scratch Carnival (com.scratchers.jackpot.luckypiggy)

- Billionaire Scratch (com.free.tickets.scratchers.Billionaire)

- Lucky Star: Lotto Scratch (com.free.tickets.scratchers.LuckyLotto)

- Balloon Shooter (com.balloon.shooter.play)

- Musical Shoot (com.ltcmusical.fun2021)

- Chop Slices (com.lvdiao.chop.slices.chef)

- Ninja Slice (com.slice.masked.games)

- Work Now! (com.work.now.slack)

- Draw Complete (com.ltcdraw.complete.fly)

- Draw a War (com.draw.war.army)

- Match 3 Tiles (com.blocks.tile.matching)

- 2048 Merge Cube - Win Cash (com.cube.merge.shooter)

- Pull Worm (com.pull.bugs.worm)

- Shoot Dummy - Win Rewards & Paypal Cash (com.shoot.dummy.fast.speed.linger)

- Bottle Jump (com.bottle.jump.flip.challenge.fun)

- Corn Scraper (com.corn.scraper.cut.pipe.siling)

- Idle Wood Maker (com.idle.wood.maker.gametwo)

- Pop Girls Schooler (com.pop.girls.schooler)

- Romy Rush (com.romy.rushrun)

- Spear Hero (com.spear.super.man.hero)

- Hiding Draw (com.hiding.drawltc.games)

- Downhill Race (com.downhill.race.redbull)

- Jackpot Scratcher-Win Real (com.physicswingsstudio.JackpotScratchers)

- Dig Road Balls (com.dig.road.balls.play.games.ygygame)

- Crowd Battle: Fight the bad guys (com.crowd.battle.goamy)

- Design n Road (com.ltcdesign.nroad)

- Rescue Master (com.rescue.master.gear.mechanics.wushi)

- Lucky Scratchers: Lotto Card (com.lotto.bingo.lucky.scratchcard)

- BOO Popstar (com.boostar.boo.popstar)

- Draw Complete A (com.darwa.completea.ltca)

- War in Painting (com.painting.war.inpaper)

- Rush 2048: 3D Shoot Cubes (com.rushcube.puzzle.block)

- Auto Stamp Camera (com.stac.amper.qweaf)

- Meet Camera (com.magicvcam.hdmeet.cam008)

- com.find.five.differences.lvye.xsl, n/a

- com.mufc.zwxfb, n/a

theo Trí Thức Trẻ

Soha
