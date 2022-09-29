85 ứng dụng cần gỡ khỏi điện thoại ngay nếu không muốn bị mất tiền oan

10 ứng dụng bị gỡ khỏi App Store
- Loot the Castle (com.loot.rcastle.fight.battle)
- Run Bridge (com.run.bridge.race)
- Shinning Gun (com.shinning.gun.ios)
- Racing Legend 3D (com.racing.legend.like)
- Rope Runner (com.rope.runner.family)
- Wood Sculpter (com.wood.sculptor.cutter)
- Fire-Wall (com.fire.wall.poptit)-
- Ninja Critical Hit (wger.ninjacriticalhit.ios)
- com.TonyRuns.game
75 ứng dụng bị gỡ khỏi Google Play
- Roll Turn (com.roll.turn.song.wusi.pt)
- Crush Car (com.crush.car.fly.delivery.lingjiu)
- Super Hero-Save the world! (com.asuper.man.playmilk)
- Spot 10 Differences (com.different.ten.spotgames)
- Dinosaur Legend (com.huluwagames.dinosaur.legend.play)
- One Line Drawing (com.one.line.drawing.stroke.yuxi)
- Shoot Master (com.shooter.master.bullet.puzzle.huahong)
- Talent Trap - NEW (com.talent.trap.stop.all)
- Find 5 Differences - New (com.find.five.subtle.differences.spot.new)
- Helicopter Attack - NEW (com.helicopter.attack.shoot.sanba)
- Arrow Coins (com.helicopter.attack.shoot.sanba)
- Parking Master (com.ekfnv.docjfltc.parking.master)
- Shoot it: Using Gun (com.bullet.shoot.fight.gtommm.tom)
- Super Flake (com.chop.slice.flake2020)
- Five-Star Slice (com.five.star.slice)
- Sand Drawing (com.sand.drawing.newfight)
- Mr Dinosaur: Play your Dino (com.topggame.facego.finger.crazy.dino)
- Track Sliding New (com.track3d.sliding.new)
- Peter Shoot (com.ltc.peter.shoot.tslgame)
- Thief King (com.ltcking.thief.game.tsl)
- Spin: Letter Roll (come.letter.roll.race)
- Relx cash (com.tycmrelx.cash)
- Lady Run (com.lady.dress.run.sexylady)
- Magic Brush 3D (com.magic.brush.gamesly)
- Shake Shake Sheep (com.ldle.merge.free.coinspiggy)
- Number Combination: Colored Chips (com.yigegame.jyfsmnq.gg)
- Ztime: Earn cash rewards easily (com.pocky.ztime)
- Lucky Wings - Lotto Scratchers (com.free.scratchers.luckywings)
- Shake Shake Pig (com.ldle.merge.free.coinspiggy)
- Lucky Money Tree (com.ldle.merge.lucky.moneytree)
- Run And Dance (com.tap.run.and.dance)
- Beat Kicker New (com.beat.kicker.two.game)
- Fill Color 3D (com.cube.fill.color.paint.turn.fei)
- Draw Live (com.draw.live.milipop)
- Draw 1 Stroke (com.draw.one.line.stroke.xipi)
- Fidget Cubes (com.fidget.cubes.feel.like)
- Girls Fight (com.girls.fight.fly)
- Ninja Assassin (com.knifeninja.assassin.dltc)
- Puzzle 2020 (com.my.bullet.shooting.man.hunter.youxi)
- Pulley Parkour (com.pul.parkour.bbroller)
- Chop Flake 3D (com.slice.chop.superslice3d)
- Weapon Fantasy (com.weapon.fantasy.games)
- Bike Extreme Racing (com.bike.extreme.raceing.bikegames)
- Player Spiral Maker 3D (com.player.spiral.maker.d3)
- Scratch Carnival (com.scratchers.jackpot.luckypiggy)
- Billionaire Scratch (com.free.tickets.scratchers.Billionaire)
- Lucky Star: Lotto Scratch (com.free.tickets.scratchers.LuckyLotto)
- Balloon Shooter (com.balloon.shooter.play)
- Musical Shoot (com.ltcmusical.fun2021)
- Chop Slices (com.lvdiao.chop.slices.chef)
- Ninja Slice (com.slice.masked.games)
- Work Now! (com.work.now.slack)
- Draw Complete (com.ltcdraw.complete.fly)
- Draw a War (com.draw.war.army)
- Match 3 Tiles (com.blocks.tile.matching)
- 2048 Merge Cube - Win Cash (com.cube.merge.shooter)
- Pull Worm (com.pull.bugs.worm)
- Shoot Dummy - Win Rewards & Paypal Cash (com.shoot.dummy.fast.speed.linger)
- Bottle Jump (com.bottle.jump.flip.challenge.fun)
- Corn Scraper (com.corn.scraper.cut.pipe.siling)
- Idle Wood Maker (com.idle.wood.maker.gametwo)
- Pop Girls Schooler (com.pop.girls.schooler)
- Romy Rush (com.romy.rushrun)
- Spear Hero (com.spear.super.man.hero)
- Hiding Draw (com.hiding.drawltc.games)
- Downhill Race (com.downhill.race.redbull)
- Jackpot Scratcher-Win Real (com.physicswingsstudio.JackpotScratchers)
- Dig Road Balls (com.dig.road.balls.play.games.ygygame)
- Crowd Battle: Fight the bad guys (com.crowd.battle.goamy)
- Design n Road (com.ltcdesign.nroad)
- Rescue Master (com.rescue.master.gear.mechanics.wushi)
- Lucky Scratchers: Lotto Card (com.lotto.bingo.lucky.scratchcard)
- BOO Popstar (com.boostar.boo.popstar)
- Draw Complete A (com.darwa.completea.ltca)
- War in Painting (com.painting.war.inpaper)
- Rush 2048: 3D Shoot Cubes (com.rushcube.puzzle.block)
- Auto Stamp Camera (com.stac.amper.qweaf)
- Meet Camera (com.magicvcam.hdmeet.cam008)
- com.find.five.differences.lvye.xsl, n/a
- com.mufc.zwxfb, n/a