Leeds United hòa Man Utd 1-1: 'Quỷ đỏ' 5 trận liên tiếp không thắng

Manchester United bị Leeds United cầm hòa 1-1 ở vòng 7 giải Ngoại Hạng Anh, nối dài mạch liên tiếp không thắng lên 5 trận.

Tối 18/10 trên sân Elland Road (Leeds), Leeds United hòa Man Utd với tỷ số 1-1 ở vòng 7 giải Ngoại Hạng Anh 2026-2027. Đội khách vượt lên nhờ bàn thắng của Bryan Mbeumo trong hiệp một nhưng không giữ được lợi thế. Dominic Calvert-Lewin gỡ hòa ngay đầu hiệp hai, khiến Man Utd trải qua trận thứ năm liên tiếp không thắng tính ở mọi đấu trường.

● Ngoại hạng Anh Leeds 1 - 1 Man Utd Calvert-Lewin 51’ KẾT THÚC Mbeumo 35’ Thống kê trận đấu

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Leeds không cần kiểm soát hoàn toàn bóng để tạo ra thế trận tốt hơn. Đội chủ nhà chơi trực diện, đưa bóng nhanh lên phía trước và liên tục thử thách hàng phòng ngự Man Utd. Trong hiệp một, hai đội cùng có 4 pha dứt điểm nhưng Leeds đạt 0,66 bàn thắng kỳ vọng so với chỉ 0,25 của đối thủ. Gudmundsson tạo ra cơ hội rõ ràng ở phút 26 bằng cú đánh đầu đập đất, buộc Lammens phải bay người cứu thua.

Man Utd gặp khó trong việc duy trì những đợt tấn công dài nhưng lại tận dụng tốt một trong số ít tình huống phối hợp sắc nét. Phút 35, Amad Diallo đưa Tielemans thoát xuống đáy biên. Đường căng ngang sau đó đặt Mbeumo vào vị trí thuận lợi để dứt điểm tung lưới Leeds.

Mbeumo ghi bàn mở tỷ số. (Ảnh: Reuters)

Bàn mở tỷ số không khiến cục diện thay đổi nhiều. Leeds tiếp tục đưa bóng tới khu vực cấm địa bằng những pha lên bóng nhanh và bóng bổng, trong khi Man Utd chủ yếu chờ khoảng trống để phản công.

Leeds United nhập cuộc chủ động ở đầu hiệp 2 và sớm đạt được mục đích. Từ quả phạt góc, Muharemovic thắng tranh chấp trên không và tạo điều kiện để Calvert-Lewin dứt điểm gỡ hòa. Leeds tiếp tục là đội cầm bóng nhiều hơn, đạt 64% trong hiệp hai và thực hiện 10 pha dứt điểm so với chỉ 3 của Man Utd.

Đội khách vẫn có những thời điểm tiến gần bàn thắng thứ hai. Bruno Fernandes hai lần thử vận may từ ngoài vòng cấm, trong đó cú sút chéo góc ở phút 65 đi chệch cột trong gang tấc. Tuy nhiên, những tình huống này mang tính đơn lẻ. Man Utd không duy trì được sức ép đủ lâu để đẩy Leeds vào thế bị động.

Không đội nào ghi thêm bàn thắng và trận đấu kết thúc với tỷ số 1-1.

Leeds United ĐỘI HÌNH XUẤT PHÁT 1 James Trafford 6,7 2 Jayden Bogle 6,5 3 Gabriel Gudmundsson ▮ 5,7 4 Ethan Ampadu ▮ 6,9 5 Tarik Muharemovic 7,4 9 Dominic Calvert-Lewin 7,3 18 Anton Stach 6,5 19 Noah Okafor ↓ 5,8 22 Ao Tanaka ↓ 6,8 24 James Justin 6,4 30 Nico Elvedi 7,4 DỰ BỊ VÀO SÂN 8 Sean Longstaff ↑ 14 Lukas Nmecha ↑ 6,6 Manchester United ĐỘI HÌNH XUẤT PHÁT 1 Senne Lammens 6,9 2 Diogo Dalot 7,2 5 Harry Maguire 7,5 6 Lisandro Martínez ↓ 6,1 8 Bruno Fernandes ▮ 6,1 15 Leny Yoro 6,3 16 Amad Diallo 6,5 17 Andrey Santos ▮ 6,3 18 Youri Tielemans ↓ 8,1 19 Bryan Mbeumo 6,7 20 Carlos Baleba ↓ 6,3 DỰ BỊ VÀO SÂN 3 Noussair Mazraoui ↑ 7,4 7 Mason Mount ↑ 7,1 10 Matheus Cunha ↑

Thông tin trước trận Leeds United vs Man Utd

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Leeds United có 9 điểm sau 6 vòng, thành tích 2 thắng, 3 hòa và một thua. Thất bại duy nhất của đội tại Ngoại Hạng Anh mùa này là trận thua Arsenal 1-2 ở vòng gần nhất. Trước cuộc tiếp đón Man Utd, Leeds bất bại 8 trận chính thức liên tiếp tại Elland Road, trong đó có 5 chiến thắng và 5 trận giữ sạch lưới.

Leeds United đấu với Man Utd ở vòng 7 giải Ngoại Hạng Anh. (Ảnh: Reuters)

Man Utd có 6 điểm sau 6 trận, mới thắng một lần tại Ngoại Hạng Anh . Đội bóng của HLV Michael Carrick trải qua 5 trận liên tiếp không thắng trên mọi đấu trường, gồm 2 trận hòa và 3 thất bại. Hai trận gần nhất, Man Utd hòa Tottenham 1-1 tại Ngoại Hạng Anh và thua Atletico Madrid 0-2 ở Champions League.

Man Utd chưa thắng trong 4 trận sân khách từ đầu mùa, với 2 trận hòa và 2 thất bại. Đội cũng nhận ít nhất 2 bàn thua ở 3 trong 4 trận này.Leeds chưa thắng Man Utd tại Elland Road ở một trận Ngoại Hạng Anh kể từ tháng 9/2002. Man Utd bất bại trong 7 chuyến làm khách gần nhất trước Leeds. Ở lần đối đầu gần nhất tại Ngoại Hạng Anh, Leeds thắng Man Utd 2-1 tại Old Trafford vào tháng 4/2026.