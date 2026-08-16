Arsenal thắng Man City 3-0, giành Siêu cúp Anh

Tối 16/8, Arsenal đánh bại Man City với tỷ số 3-0 để giành danh hiệu Community Shield - Siêu cúp Anh 2026.

Trên sân vận động Principality tại Cardiff (Wales), Arsenal thắng Man City 3-0 trong trận tranh Siêu cúp Anh (Community Shield). Đây là lần thứ 18 trong lịch sử Arsenal giành được danh hiệu này.

Hiệp một diễn ra trong thế trận chậm rãi và cân bằng, không có nhiều cơ hội nhưng vẫn có tới 2 bàn thắng được ghi. Man City kiểm soát bóng 58%, tuy nhiên Arsenal cho thấy khả năng tận dụng cơ hội xuất sắc khi chọc thủng lưới đối phương 2 lần từ 2 pha dứt điểm trong 30 phút đầu trận.

Arsenal ghi bàn ở cơ hội đầu tiên. (Ảnh: Reuters)

Ngay ở pha bóng đầu tiên của trận đấu, Myles Lewis-Skelly chọc khe bất ngờ để Calafiori xâm nhập vòng cấm, đánh bại Donnarumma để đưa Arsenal vượt lên. Bàn thắng thứ hai của Pháo thủ đến từ cú đánh đầu cận thành của Kai Haverz sau pha kiến tạo của tân binh Christos Tzolis.

Man City cũng có cơ hội nguy hiểm trong hiệp một. Tuy nhiên, những pha dứt điểm của Erling Haaland, Phil Foden và Jeremy Doku đều không đánh bại được thủ môn David Raya và hậu vệ Arsenal.

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